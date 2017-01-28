Vatican seeks to work with Japan in abolishing nuclear arms

The Vatican foreign minister expressed his willingness to work with Japan in eliminating nuclear arms and building peace in a recent interview with the Japanese media ahead of his visit to the country starting Saturday.

Paul Gallagher, secretary for relations with states who is scheduled to visit Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park among other locations during his stay in Japan through Feb. 3, called the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in western Japan "a symbol of a great human tragedy," in the interview Thursday in Vatican City.

"It is a symbol of a great conflict, and it is obviously something in which we, as human beings, have to be absolutely committed never to repeat it," the archbishop said, adding, "We have to learn from the history...and move forward from that."