Close

Kyodo News

January 28, 2017 6:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

05:24 28 January 2017

Vatican seeks to work with Japan in abolishing nuclear arms

By Shoko Ueda
VATICAN CITY, Jan. 27, Kyodo

The Vatican foreign minister expressed his willingness to work with Japan in eliminating nuclear arms and building peace in a recent interview with the Japanese media ahead of his visit to the country starting Saturday.

Paul Gallagher, secretary for relations with states who is scheduled to visit Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park among other locations during his stay in Japan through Feb. 3, called the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in western Japan "a symbol of a great human tragedy," in the interview Thursday in Vatican City.

"It is a symbol of a great conflict, and it is obviously something in which we, as human beings, have to be absolutely committed never to repeat it," the archbishop said, adding, "We have to learn from the history...and move forward from that."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued
  2. 22 Jan 2017Japanese man among killed in Melbourne car rampage
  3. 22 Jan 2017Taiwan holds conference on reforming troubled pension system
  4. 23 Jan 2017Man charged with murder over Melbourne car rampage that killed 5
  5. 23 Jan 2017S. Korea's Hwang calls for "wisdom" over comfort women statue

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete