Kyodo News

January 28, 2017 12:49

11:53 28 January 2017

Trump to have telephone talks with Abe on Sat.: White House

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump will have telephone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday morning, the White House said Friday.

No further details were immediately known, but Trump and Abe are expected to discuss the date and agenda of what will be their first official meeting, being arranged for around Feb. 10 in Washington.

Abe and Trump held unofficial talks in New York in November shortly after the latter's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

