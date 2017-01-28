Close

Kyodo News

January 28, 2017 15:51

14:22 28 January 2017

Japanese gov't mulling 60-hour monthly cap on overtime

TOKYO, Jan. 28, Kyodo

The government is planning to propose an overtime cap to address Japan's widespread issue of excessively long work hours, limiting average overtime hours to 60 per month on an annual basis, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The labor ministry currently limits overtime to 45 hours a month, but it can be extended by securing a special labor-management arrangement.

The proposal, to be submitted in mid-February by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a panel on a work reform, would allow up to 100 hours a month of overtime during busy seasons as long as the monthly average extra time does not exceed 60 hours when calculated yearly, the sources said.

