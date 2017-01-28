Close

Kyodo News

January 28, 2017 17:22

16:18 28 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 28) 1st ring-entry ceremony of Kisenosato

TOKYO, Jan. 28, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

1st ring-entry ceremony of Kisenosato

-- New yokozuna Kisenosato performed his first ring-entry ceremony on Jan. 27, 2017, before a large crowd of around 18,000 at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine. "I'm relieved it ended without trouble," the 30-year-old said after making his ceremonial debut as yokozuna. "I came with a sense of gratitude and wanted everyone to see powerful figure. I focused on being relaxed, making myself big and carrying it out with strength."

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15780/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

