January 28, 2017 18:53

17:36 28 January 2017

Japanese chamber makes proposals to Suu Kyi to promote investment

YANGON, Jan. 28, Kyodo

A visiting Japanese business delegation proposed policy measures to address major challenges impeding Japanese investment into Myanmar in a meeting Friday with the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, state media reported Saturday.

During the meeting in the capital Naypyitaw, the delegation of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its chairman Akio Mimura, submitted to Suu Kyi a request for action by the government to improve the investment environment, the report said.

A statement released by the Japanese side after the meeting said the list of 10 items covers infrastructure development including roads and power, regulatory reforms, human resource development for small and medium-sized firms and establishment of a framework for continuous dialogue between the government and the business sectors from both countries.

