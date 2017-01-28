18:00 28 January 2017
Retired emperor's duties to remain unspecified under abdication law
TOKYO, Jan. 28, Kyodo
The government will not outline Emperor Akihito's official duties in any legislation drawn up to allow his abdication in an effort to ensure the incoming symbolic figurehead's role is clearly defined, a government source said Saturday.
Some critics say that if the current emperor is allowed to abdicate, the coexistence of the new emperor and the retired one could be seen as a conflict of authority.
The emperor is widely expected to step down by the end of 2018.
