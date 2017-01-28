Close

Kyodo News

January 28, 2017 20:24

19:22 28 January 2017

Trump signs executive order to suspend U.S. entry of Syrian refugees

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, Kyodo

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to indefinitely suspend the entry of Syrian refugees to the United States, as part of measures to prevent radical Islamic terrorists from entering the country.

Under the order, Washington will also suspend the admission of refugees from all countries for 120 days, drawing harsh criticism of what critic's say are Trump's intolerant policies toward refugees in a misguided move to strengthen security in the United States.

"The entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States," the order said, adding their entry will be suspended until Trump determines that "admission of Syrian refugees is consistent with the national interest."

