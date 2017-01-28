Close

January 28, 2017 20:24

19:30 28 January 2017

Tennis: Kamiji claims 1st Australian Open wheelchair singles title

MELBOURNE, Jan. 28, Kyodo

Japan's Yui Kamiji claimed her first Australian Open wheelchair singles title on Saturday, bouncing back from a set down to defeat Rio Paralympics gold medalist Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands 6(2)-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Second seed Kamiji, who won singles bronze in Rio, defeated her top-seeded opponent in 2 hours, 18 minutes to better her runner-up finishes at the tournament in 2014 and 2015.

"I was really pleased the moment the match finished. I was in good form this past week," said Kamiji, who now has three of the four Grand Slam crowns after winning the French and U.S. Opens in 2014.

