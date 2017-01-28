19:30 28 January 2017
Tennis: Kamiji claims 1st Australian Open wheelchair singles title
MELBOURNE, Jan. 28, Kyodo
Japan's Yui Kamiji claimed her first Australian Open wheelchair singles title on Saturday, bouncing back from a set down to defeat Rio Paralympics gold medalist Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands 6(2)-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Second seed Kamiji, who won singles bronze in Rio, defeated her top-seeded opponent in 2 hours, 18 minutes to better her runner-up finishes at the tournament in 2014 and 2015.
"I was really pleased the moment the match finished. I was in good form this past week," said Kamiji, who now has three of the four Grand Slam crowns after winning the French and U.S. Opens in 2014.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.