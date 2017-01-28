Close

Kyodo News

January 28, 2017 21:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:35 28 January 2017

Pentagon has strong interest in Japan's nuclear, other technologies

TOKYO, Jan. 28, Kyodo

The U.S. Defense Department has strong interest in 16 categories of Japanese private-sector technology for military use, including nuclear, battery and photovoltaics, a department official said Saturday.

The official told Kyodo News that the Pentagon has explored such Japanese technologies since 1980, but did not clarify whether they have been actually used for military purposes.

As Tokyo has been trying to strengthen security ties with Washington under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, the United States has become active in investigating state-of-the-art technologies developed by Japanese private-sector companies.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued
  2. 22 Jan 2017Japanese man among killed in Melbourne car rampage
  3. 22 Jan 2017Taiwan holds conference on reforming troubled pension system
  4. 23 Jan 2017Man charged with murder over Melbourne car rampage that killed 5
  5. 23 Jan 2017S. Korea's Hwang calls for "wisdom" over comfort women statue

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete