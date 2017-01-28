Pentagon has strong interest in Japan's nuclear, other technologies

The U.S. Defense Department has strong interest in 16 categories of Japanese private-sector technology for military use, including nuclear, battery and photovoltaics, a department official said Saturday.

The official told Kyodo News that the Pentagon has explored such Japanese technologies since 1980, but did not clarify whether they have been actually used for military purposes.

As Tokyo has been trying to strengthen security ties with Washington under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, the United States has become active in investigating state-of-the-art technologies developed by Japanese private-sector companies.