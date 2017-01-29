Close

Kyodo News

January 29, 2017 10:03

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:06 29 January 2017

Trump, Putin agree to cooperate in fight against terrorism

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to work together to fight the Islamic State and other terrorist groups in a telephone conversation Saturday.

"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the White House said in a statement issued after the one-hour phone call, the first official contact between Trump and Putin since the former was sworn in on Jan. 20.

The two leaders are "hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern," the statement said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Jan 2017Man charged with murder over Melbourne car rampage that killed 5
  2. 23 Jan 2017S. Korea's Hwang calls for "wisdom" over comfort women statue
  3. 23 Jan 2017URGENT: China urges Trump's gov't to respect sensitivity of Taiwan issue
  4. 23 Jan 2017China urges Trump's gov't to honor sensitivity of Taiwan issue
  5. 24 Jan 2017Australia and East Timor announce boundary conciliation meetings

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete