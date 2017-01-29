Trump, Putin agree to cooperate in fight against terrorism

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to work together to fight the Islamic State and other terrorist groups in a telephone conversation Saturday.

"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the White House said in a statement issued after the one-hour phone call, the first official contact between Trump and Putin since the former was sworn in on Jan. 20.

The two leaders are "hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern," the statement said.