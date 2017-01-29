Close

January 29, 2017 14:36

13:18 29 January 2017

Japan should show patience in statue row with S. Korea: U.S. expert

By Ko Hirano
WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, Kyodo

The rekindling of a row between Japan and South Korea over symbols of so-called "comfort women" could hinder efforts to strengthen security cooperation with Washington's two key Asian allies, according to an American scholar versed in Tokyo-Seoul ties.

"Japan-South Korea tensions undermine U.S. interests because robust trilateral coordination is essential for effectively handling North Korea, or even China," Celeste Arrington, an assistant professor of political science at George Washington University, said in a recent interview.

Arrington was referring to renewed tensions between the two neighbors over a statue erected on Dec. 30 in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan, South Korea. The statue, set up by a civic group, represents Korean women forced into work in Japanese wartime brothels.

