Over 170 blocked entry to U.S. under Trump's immigration ban: report

More than 170 travelers have been denied entry to the United States a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, Reuters reported Saturday, quoting officials of the Homeland Security Department.

A federal judge on Saturday issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, it said.

Reuters quoted the American Civil Liberties Union as saying it estimated the decision will affect 100 to 200 people detained at U.S. airports or in transit.