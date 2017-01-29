Video Advisory (Jan. 29) Japan's research base in Antarctica marks 60th anniversary

The following is the latest available news video.

Japan's research base in Antarctica marks 60th anniversary

-- Video shot using a drone in January 2017 shows Showa Station, a Japanese permanent research station in the Antarctica. The station marked its 60th anniversary on Jan. 29, 2017.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15786/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo