January 29, 2017 17:38

16:23 29 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 29) Japan's research base in Antarctica marks 60th anniversary

TOKYO, Jan. 29, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Japan's research base in Antarctica marks 60th anniversary

-- Video shot using a drone in January 2017 shows Showa Station, a Japanese permanent research station in the Antarctica. The station marked its 60th anniversary on Jan. 29, 2017.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15786/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

