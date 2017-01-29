16:23 29 January 2017
Video Advisory (Jan. 29) Japan's research base in Antarctica marks 60th anniversary
TOKYO, Jan. 29, Kyodo
-- Video shot using a drone in January 2017 shows Showa Station, a Japanese permanent research station in the Antarctica. The station marked its 60th anniversary on Jan. 29, 2017.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15786/)
==Kyodo