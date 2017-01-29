Close

January 29, 2017 17:39

17:07 29 January 2017

84% of Japanese concerned about Trump administration: Kyodo survey

TOKYO, Jan. 29, Kyodo

A majority of 83.8 percent of Japanese people are concerned that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump could create global instability, according to a Kyodo News survey conducted Saturday and Sunday.

Only 13.1 percent of respondents in the nationwide telephone survey said they are not concerned about the administration of Trump, who was sworn in on Jan. 20 and has pushed an "America First" agenda on trade and immigration.

Meanwhile, the support rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet stood at 59.6 percent, up 4.8 percentage points from the previous survey conducted last month. The disapproval rating stood at 27.2 percent.

