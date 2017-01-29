Swimming: 19-year-old Watanabe sets world record in men's 200 breast

Nineteen-year-old Ippei Watanabe broke the world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke, swimming the distance in 2 minute, 6.67 seconds at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup on Sunday.

Swimming at at Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Watanabe, who swam for Japan at the Rio Olympics last summer, took 0.34 seconds off the previous mark, held for four years by compatriot Akihiro Yamaguchi.

"I'm out of my head with joy," Watanabe said. "I was just thinking I'd go for broke. I'm a bit surprised because I didn't think I'd make it (the record)."

Watanabe set an Olympic record of 2:07.22 in the Rio semifinals, but the Waseda University student finished sixth in the final.

