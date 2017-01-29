22:15 29 January 2017
NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport
YANGON, Jan. 29, Kyodo
A prominent local lawyer for the ruling National League for Democracy party was shot dead Sunday at Yangon International Airport after arriving back in the country.
Ko Ni, a senior legal adviser to the party led by Aung San Suu Kyi and a Muslim, was shot and killed around 5 p.m. at the airport's pickup zone. Blood was visible at the scene.
He had just returned from Jakarta, where he went as part of a 25-strong delegation led by Information Minister Pe Myint to attend a Senior Leadership Program studying democracy and conflict resolution.
