Close

Kyodo News

January 29, 2017 23:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:15 29 January 2017

NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport

YANGON, Jan. 29, Kyodo

A prominent local lawyer for the ruling National League for Democracy party was shot dead Sunday at Yangon International Airport after arriving back in the country.

Ko Ni, a senior legal adviser to the party led by Aung San Suu Kyi and a Muslim, was shot and killed around 5 p.m. at the airport's pickup zone. Blood was visible at the scene.

He had just returned from Jakarta, where he went as part of a 25-strong delegation led by Information Minister Pe Myint to attend a Senior Leadership Program studying democracy and conflict resolution.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Jan 2017Man charged with murder over Melbourne car rampage that killed 5
  2. 23 Jan 2017S. Korea's Hwang calls for "wisdom" over comfort women statue
  3. 23 Jan 2017URGENT: China urges Trump's gov't to respect sensitivity of Taiwan issue
  4. 23 Jan 2017China urges Trump's gov't to honor sensitivity of Taiwan issue
  5. 24 Jan 2017Australia and East Timor announce boundary conciliation meetings

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete