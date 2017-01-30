Close

January 30, 2017 11:50

10:47 30 January 2017

U.S., S. Korea agree to strengthen defense against N. Korean threat

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's Acting President Hwang Kyo Ahn agreed Sunday to work together to better strengthen their defense against "the North Korean threat."

The two leaders spoke by telephone for the first time since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 and Hwang's assumption of the role of acting president on Dec. 9, and pledged to "advance mutual security and prosperity," according to a White House statement.

It said that Trump reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad commitment to defend the ROK, including through the provision of extended deterrence, suing the full range of military capabilities," referring to South Korea by its formal name, the Republic of Korea.

