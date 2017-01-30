Close

January 30, 2017 13:22

12:01 30 January 2017

Fans of Japanese animation growing in Malaysia

By Teo Boon Kiat
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Japanese-made animation is becoming increasingly popular in Malaysia as elsewhere in Asia, captivating local people across racial differences.

"There are more and more cross-racial fans in Malaysia. For example, more and more Malays are fascinated by Japanese animation," said Chris Yew, chief executive officer of Kadokawa Gempak Starz Sdn. Bhd., referring to the ethnic majority in the predominantly Muslim country. "The annual growth rate of animation fans is expected to be 5 percent."

The company is a joint venture between Japan's major publisher Kadokawa Corp. and Malaysian partner Gempak Starz Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of local publisher Art Square Group in which Kadokawa owns a majority stake.

