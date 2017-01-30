Dollar sags to lower 114 yen after Trump immigration ban

The U.S. dollar fell to the lower 114 yen level Monday morning in Tokyo, as traders avoided taking risks amid turmoil spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's order to block the entry of refugees and people from Muslim-majority countries.

At noon, the dollar fetched 114.34-35 yen compared with 115.01-11 yen in New York and 115.21-23 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0733-0735 and 122.72-74 yen against $1.0692-0702 and 122.96-123.06 yen in New York and $1.0673-0675 and 122.97-123.01 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.