12:41 30 January 2017
PM Abe, Toyota president plan to meet Fri. ahead of Abe-Trump summit
TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda are planning to meet Friday, a Japanese government source said Monday.
The event is being arranged ahead of Abe's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. In the first face-to-face talks between Abe and Trump on Feb. 10, the then president-elect criticized Japan's top automaker.
Trump accused Japan of engaging in trade practices that he said are "not fair" to American companies, while singling out auto trade as favoring Japan.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.