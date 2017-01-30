PM Abe, Toyota president plan to meet Fri. ahead of Abe-Trump summit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda are planning to meet Friday, a Japanese government source said Monday.

The event is being arranged ahead of Abe's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. In the first face-to-face talks between Abe and Trump on Feb. 10, the then president-elect criticized Japan's top automaker.

Trump accused Japan of engaging in trade practices that he said are "not fair" to American companies, while singling out auto trade as favoring Japan.