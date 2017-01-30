Trump's immigration ban leads to confusion, legal questions

President Donald Trump's executive order abruptly barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries entry to the United States has prompted confusion over its implementation and legal resistance from judges.

Attorneys general from 16 states have put out a joint statement condemning the "unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful" order Trump issued Friday. The order has seen people detained at airports nationwide, prompting widespread protests including outside the White House.

The order blocked all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country for a period of 90 days, halted the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and suspended indefinitely the intake of refugees from Syria.