January 30, 2017 14:53

13:41 30 January 2017

JAL to inquire about passengers from nations subject to U.S. entry ban

TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Japan Airlines Co. will inquire with U.S. border protection authorities about U.S.-bound passengers who plan to travel on passports from the seven Muslim-majority countries subject to the new U.S. entry ban, company sources said Monday.

The decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order that bars citizens from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya from entering the United States for 90 days.

The Japanese government, meanwhile, has no plans to inquire about the ban's impact, according to an official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

