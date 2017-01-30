Close

Kyodo News

January 30, 2017 14:52

14:07 30 January 2017

Indonesia expresses regret over U.S. immigration ban

JAKARTA, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Indonesia expressed deep regret Monday over an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying the travel ban will harm global efforts to combat terrorism.

Although Indonesia, which has a larger Muslim population than any other country, was not included in the ban, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said that "Although the policy is a sovereign right of the United States, Indonesia deeply regretted the issuance of the policy because it is believed to negatively affect global efforts in combating terrorism and in dealing with refugee issues."

Citing the need to protect the nation from terrorists, Trump signed the order Friday to suspend the entry of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and the entry of refugees from any country for 120 days.

