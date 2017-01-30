Toyota falls from top spot in global auto sales in 2016

Toyota Motor Corp. fell from the top spot in global auto sales for the first time in five years in 2016, outperformed by Volkswagen AG of Germany, according to data released by automakers Monday.

The Toyota group, which includes Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., sold 10,175,000 units last year, up 0.2 percent from the previous year, while those of the German automaker increased 3.8 percent to 10,312,000 units.

Volkswagen's sales rose significantly in China, while sales of Toyota dipped slightly in the United States, one of its main markets.