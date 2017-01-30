Close

Kyodo News

January 30, 2017 14:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:28 30 January 2017

Toyota falls from top spot in global auto sales in 2016

TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. fell from the top spot in global auto sales for the first time in five years in 2016, outperformed by Volkswagen AG of Germany, according to data released by automakers Monday.

The Toyota group, which includes Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., sold 10,175,000 units last year, up 0.2 percent from the previous year, while those of the German automaker increased 3.8 percent to 10,312,000 units.

Volkswagen's sales rose significantly in China, while sales of Toyota dipped slightly in the United States, one of its main markets.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Toyota's Prius hybrid top seller in 2016
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Jan 2017Australia and East Timor announce boundary conciliation meetings
  2. 25 Jan 2017India to check whether Mt. Everest shrank in Nepal quake
  3. 24 Jan 2017Australia, N.Z., Malaysia back merits of TPP after U.S. pullout
  4. 24 Jan 2017Suzuki's Indian units expect demand for their vehicles in Japan
  5. 24 Jan 2017Cambodia exports more than 145,000 tons of rubber in 2016

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete