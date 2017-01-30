Close

Kyodo News

January 30, 2017 14:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:32 30 January 2017

BOJ begins 2-day meeting, likely to upgrade growth outlook

TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting Monday, where the bank is widely expected to raise its outlook for domestic economic growth as a U.S. recovery and a falling yen have propped up exports and production.

But as inflation is still tepid, the central bank is likely to maintain its current aggressive monetary easing measures, leaving intact its 10-year Japanese government debt yield target at around zero percent as well as its negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent for some reserve funds held by commercial banks at the BOJ.

In its quarterly outlook report to be released Tuesday, the central bank is set to upgrade its real economic growth projection for fiscal 2017 ending March next year to 1.5 percent from November's forecast of 1.3 percent, according to people familiar with BOJ thinking.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Jan 2017Australia and East Timor announce boundary conciliation meetings
  2. 25 Jan 2017India to check whether Mt. Everest shrank in Nepal quake
  3. 24 Jan 2017Australia, N.Z., Malaysia back merits of TPP after U.S. pullout
  4. 24 Jan 2017Suzuki's Indian units expect demand for their vehicles in Japan
  5. 24 Jan 2017Cambodia exports more than 145,000 tons of rubber in 2016

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete