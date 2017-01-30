BOJ begins 2-day meeting, likely to upgrade growth outlook

The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting Monday, where the bank is widely expected to raise its outlook for domestic economic growth as a U.S. recovery and a falling yen have propped up exports and production.

But as inflation is still tepid, the central bank is likely to maintain its current aggressive monetary easing measures, leaving intact its 10-year Japanese government debt yield target at around zero percent as well as its negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent for some reserve funds held by commercial banks at the BOJ.

In its quarterly outlook report to be released Tuesday, the central bank is set to upgrade its real economic growth projection for fiscal 2017 ending March next year to 1.5 percent from November's forecast of 1.3 percent, according to people familiar with BOJ thinking.