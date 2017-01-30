Close

Kyodo News

January 30, 2017 16:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:07 30 January 2017

PM Abe, Toyota president plan to meet Fri. ahead of Trump summit

TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda are planning to meet Friday, a government source said Monday.

The gathering, which will also likely involve Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, is being arranged ahead of Abe's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10. Trump has criticized Japan's top automaker for its plan to build a plant in Mexico.

Trump has accused Japan of engaging in trade practices that he said are "not fair" to American companies, while singling out auto trade as favoring Japan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan to try to convince Trump of TPP's merits
  • Toyota to invest $10 bil. in U.S. over 5 years
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Jan 2017Australia and East Timor announce boundary conciliation meetings
  2. 25 Jan 2017India to check whether Mt. Everest shrank in Nepal quake
  3. 24 Jan 2017Australia, N.Z., Malaysia back merits of TPP after U.S. pullout
  4. 24 Jan 2017Suzuki's Indian units expect demand for their vehicles in Japan
  5. 24 Jan 2017Cambodia exports more than 145,000 tons of rubber in 2016

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete