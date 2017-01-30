PM Abe, Toyota president plan to meet Fri. ahead of Trump summit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda are planning to meet Friday, a government source said Monday.

The gathering, which will also likely involve Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, is being arranged ahead of Abe's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10. Trump has criticized Japan's top automaker for its plan to build a plant in Mexico.

Trump has accused Japan of engaging in trade practices that he said are "not fair" to American companies, while singling out auto trade as favoring Japan.