Rugby: Top League MVP Nakazuru among 5 added to Sunwolves squad

The Sunwolves squad for the 2017 Super Rugby season got even bigger Monday with the announcement that the franchise had added a further five players.

Top League MVP Takaaki Nakazuru was joined by fellow wings Shota Emi and Ataata Moeakiola, with flanker Shokei Kin and flyhalf Jumpei Ogura also getting called up, meaning the squad now numbers 50.

Nakazuru and Emi both played a big role in Suntory Sungoliath winning the 2016-2017 league and cup double, with the former touching down 17 times in the regular season.

Tokai University student Moeakiola scored three tries for Japan against South Africa in last year's under-20 world championship having won three caps for the Brave Blossoms during the Asia Rugby Championship.

Kin also made his debut in last year's ARC and has won six caps for Japan. He was a late call-up to the Sunwolves last season and has two Super Rugby cap to his name.

His NTT Communications Shining Arcs teammate Ogura was included in the Japan squad for last November's internationals but has yet to play a test match.

==Kyodo