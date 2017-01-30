Close

Kyodo News

January 30, 2017 17:55

17:20 30 January 2017

Baseball: Otani out with fever, stiffness in legs

PEORIA, Arizona, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Japan's two-way phenom Shohei Otani continued to have setbacks ahead of the World Baseball Classic as the Nippon Ham Fighters ace suffered from a fever and stiffness in both legs.

Otani rung up a fever of 38.5 C that forced him out of Sunday's workout with the Fighters, and there is growing concern about what kind of shape the sweet-hitting fireballer will be in when the WBC starts in early March.

The Japan squad is set to report to camp in Miyazaki on Feb. 23 before its first game of the tournament against Cuba in Tokyo on March 7.

