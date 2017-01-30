Baseball: Otani out with fever, stiffness in legs

Japan's two-way phenom Shohei Otani continued to have setbacks ahead of the World Baseball Classic as the Nippon Ham Fighters ace suffered from a fever and stiffness in both legs.

Otani rung up a fever of 38.5 C that forced him out of Sunday's workout with the Fighters, and there is growing concern about what kind of shape the sweet-hitting fireballer will be in when the WBC starts in early March.

The Japan squad is set to report to camp in Miyazaki on Feb. 23 before its first game of the tournament against Cuba in Tokyo on March 7.