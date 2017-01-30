Possible nuclear fuel debris sighted under damaged Fukushima reactor

The operator of the damaged Fukushima nuclear power station on Monday found beneath the plant's No. 2 reactor what could be nuclear fuel debris left from the meltdown disaster in March 2011.

Images of a black mass and deposits were captured by a camera during an inspection of the reactor containment vessel in the morning and released in the afternoon by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

If confirmed to be such debris, its sighting could shed light on the actual condition of melted fuel inside a damaged reactor for the first time.