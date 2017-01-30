18:29 30 January 2017
Sony to book impairment loss of 112.1 billion yen in movie business
TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo
Sony Corp. said Monday it will book a 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) write-down over losses related to its movie operations amid the anticipated shrinking of the DVD and Blu-ray disk market.
The Japanese electronics maker had forecast a 60 billion yen net profit for fiscal 2016 ending March but is currently assessing the impact of the write-down, the company said. Sony will announce the impairment loss when it reports its earnings for the April-December period on Thursday.
The impairment losses are related to Columbia Pictures Entertainment, now Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., acquired in 1989. The write-down comes as the operations and assets of the movie-making subsidiary of Sony are of lower value than originally determined.
