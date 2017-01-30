"Father of Pac-Man" Nakamura dies at 91

Masaya Nakamura, the former chairman of Namco and better known as the father of popular video game Pac-Man, died on Jan. 22, his company said Monday. He was 91.

Nakamura established the predecessor of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. in 1955, starting developing and managing games installed at amusement parks, typically rooftops of department stores across Japan, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. said.

Changing the company name to Namco in 1977, Nakamura put Pac-Man, which became a worldwide hit, out in 1980, making him known as the "Father of Pac-Man." Namco later merged with toy maker Bandai Co. in 2005.