UPDATE 2: Naha Airport runway temporarily closed after F-15 fighter problem

The sole runway at Naha Airport in Okinawa was forced to close temporarily on Monday after a Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet had trouble with its front-landing gear, forcing at least 60 commercial flights to be canceled or diverted to other destinations.

The fighter jet became unable to take off after the front-wheel tire became detached before it was due to depart together with three other fighters at around 1:20 p.m., according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the airport operator.

Following removal of the jet, the 3,000-meter runway resumed operations shortly after 3 p.m., the airport office said.