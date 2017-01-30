19:46 30 January 2017
UPDATE 2: Naha Airport runway temporarily closed after F-15 fighter problem
TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo
The sole runway at Naha Airport in Okinawa was forced to close temporarily on Monday after a Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet had trouble with its front-landing gear, forcing at least 60 commercial flights to be canceled or diverted to other destinations.
The fighter jet became unable to take off after the front-wheel tire became detached before it was due to depart together with three other fighters at around 1:20 p.m., according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the airport operator.
Following removal of the jet, the 3,000-meter runway resumed operations shortly after 3 p.m., the airport office said.
