19:52 30 January 2017
N. Korea viewed as China's No. 2 threat after U.S.: China document
TAIPEI, Jan. 30, Kyodo
(ESD: UPDATING, ADDING DETAILS)
North Korea is positioned as China's No. 2 threat after the United States, according to a recent document written by strategists of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and seen by Kyodo News.
It shows that despite the two neighboring countries' traditionally friendly diplomatic relations, North Korea is seen, from a military perspective, as a threat in view of its nuclear and missile development.
