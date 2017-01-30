Close

Kyodo News

January 30, 2017 20:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:52 30 January 2017

N. Korea viewed as China's No. 2 threat after U.S.: China document

TAIPEI, Jan. 30, Kyodo

(ESD: UPDATING, ADDING DETAILS)

North Korea is positioned as China's No. 2 threat after the United States, according to a recent document written by strategists of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and seen by Kyodo News.

It shows that despite the two neighboring countries' traditionally friendly diplomatic relations, North Korea is seen, from a military perspective, as a threat in view of its nuclear and missile development.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Jan 2017Australia and East Timor announce boundary conciliation meetings
  2. 25 Jan 2017India to check whether Mt. Everest shrank in Nepal quake
  3. 24 Jan 2017Suzuki's Indian units expect demand for their vehicles in Japan
  4. 24 Jan 2017Australia, N.Z., Malaysia back merits of TPP after U.S. pullout
  5. 24 Jan 2017Cambodia exports more than 145,000 tons of rubber in 2016

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete