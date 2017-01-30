Close

January 30, 2017 20:57

20:21 30 January 2017

Sony to book impairment loss of 112.1 bil. yen in movie business

TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Sony Corp. said Monday it will book a write-down of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) over losses related to its movie operations amid the anticipated shrinking of the DVD and Blu-ray disk market.

The Japanese electronics giant had forecast a 270 billion yen group operating profit and a 60 billion yen net profit for fiscal 2016 ending in March but is currently assessing the impact of the write-down, the company said. Sony will announce the impairment loss when it releases its earnings for the April to December period on Thursday.

The impairment losses are related to Columbia Pictures Entertainment, now Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., acquired in 1989. The write-down comes as the operations and assets of the movie-making subsidiary of Sony are of lower value than originally determined.

