Kyodo News

January 30, 2017 20:56

20:47 30 January 2017

JAL, ANA to bar nationals of 7 Muslim states from U.S.-bound flights

TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Japan's two major air carriers decided Monday to bar in principle people from seven Muslim-majority countries from taking flights from Japan to the United States following President Donald Trump's entry ban, officials of the companies said.

The decisions by Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. came after Trump on Friday signed an executive order barring nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

People bearing the passports of any of the seven countries during check-in will not be allowed to take U.S.-bound flights in principle, the officials said, adding that the move was an interim measure and there had been no cases so far of passengers being prevented from traveling.

