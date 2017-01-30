Video Advisory (Jan. 30) Tokyo railway starts running "love train" with heart-shaped straps

The following is the latest available news video.

Tokyo railway starts running "love train" with heart-shaped straps

-- A railway operator serving Tokyo and its vicinity begins running a special train equipped with heart-shaped straps on Jan. 30, 2017, ahead of Valentine's Day. Keikyu Corp., which runs a total of 129 trains, has turned one of them into a six-car Keikyu Love Train, with each car having one such strap. The company said it had installed the red straps after a purification ceremony for them at a Tokyo shrine, hoping that the straps will help those who hold them to find love.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15793/)

==Kyodo