Kyodo News

January 30, 2017 23:59

22:44 30 January 2017

FEATURE: Iranians feel the effects of Trump's travel ban

By Mohammad Gharebag
TEHRAN, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Just days after U.S. President Donald Trump blocked the entry into the United States of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and froze his country's refugee program, many Iranians are starting to feel the effects.

The move affecting travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has led to some Iranians, including U.S. permanent residents and refugees who were already in transit when the order was issued Friday, being detained at U.S. airports.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted Saturday to Trump's decision by calling it "a clear insult to the Islamic world, and especially the great nation of Iran," while vowing retaliation in the form of limiting the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens.

  • Over 350 affected by Trump's order to halt entry to U.S.
