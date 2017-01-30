TEPCO may have found melted fuel at Fukushima reactor for 1st time

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex said Monday it captured images of a black substance deposited in the No. 2 reactor container, possibly melted fuel from the unit which suffered a meltdown in the 2011 disaster.

If it proves to be melted fuel, it would be the first time Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has found it in any of the three units that suffered meltdowns.

The actual condition of the melted fuel has remained unknown as radiation levels inside the reactors have been extremely high even nearly six years after the start of the disaster. Confirming the so-called fuel debris is a key step in moving ahead to remove the fuel and scrap the damaged reactors.