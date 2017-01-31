Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017 9:04

08:39 31 January 2017

URGENT: Japan's jobless rate unchanged at 3.1% in December

TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

Japan's unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Tuesday.

Separate data showed the country's job availability improved to 1.43 in December, up 0.02 point from November and the highest since July 1991, meaning 143 positions were available for every 100 job seekers, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

==Kyodo

