09:45 31 January 2017
Japan's industrial output rises 0.5 % in December
TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo
Japan's industrial output in December rose 0.5 percent from the previous month, lifted by robust production growth in transport equipment, government data showed Tuesday amid hopes for continued recovery.
The government maintained its basic assessment, saying that industrial production shows signs of improving.
The index of output at factories and mines stood at 100.4 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.
