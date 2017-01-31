Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017

09:45 31 January 2017

Japan's industrial output rises 0.5 % in December

TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

Japan's industrial output in December rose 0.5 percent from the previous month, lifted by robust production growth in transport equipment, government data showed Tuesday amid hopes for continued recovery.

The government maintained its basic assessment, saying that industrial production shows signs of improving.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 100.4 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

