U.S. notifies withdrawal from TPP to 11 other members

The United States on Monday officially notified its withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal to 11 other member states, completing its departure procedures.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative sent letters of such intent to Japan and other TPP members, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at a press briefing.

The action paves the way for the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to pursue bilateral trade deals that would benefit American workers and industry in line with its "America First" mantra.