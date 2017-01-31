Japan's jobless rate falls to 3.1% in 2016, lowest in 22 yrs

Japan's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 22 years in 2016, improving to an average 3.1 percent from the previous year's 3.4 percent, the government said Tuesday, in a positive sign for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to beat chronic deflation.

But other data showed the improvement in the labor marker has yet to lead to growth in consumption, with consumers still reluctant to spend as the economic outlook remains uncertain. Consumer spending accounts for nearly 60 percent of Japan's gross domestic product.

Household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, dropped for the 10th straight month in December, down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from a year earlier to 318,488 yen ($2,800), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.