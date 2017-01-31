Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017

10:43 31 January 2017

Trump a source of uncertainty: Japan finance minister

TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump has become "an extreme source of uncertainty" for the Japanese economy, Finance Minister Taro Aso said Tuesday.

Speaking at a session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee, Aso also said the trend of a strong dollar and a weak yen will likely continue in the first half of 2017.

His remarks came amid growing worries about Trump's "America First" economic agenda. The president has taken a protectionist stance on trade, while he is seen as favoring a weak dollar.

