10:43 31 January 2017
Trump a source of uncertainty: Japan finance minister
TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo
U.S. President Donald Trump has become "an extreme source of uncertainty" for the Japanese economy, Finance Minister Taro Aso said Tuesday.
Speaking at a session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee, Aso also said the trend of a strong dollar and a weak yen will likely continue in the first half of 2017.
His remarks came amid growing worries about Trump's "America First" economic agenda. The president has taken a protectionist stance on trade, while he is seen as favoring a weak dollar.
