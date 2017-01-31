Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017 12:07

11:30 31 January 2017

Okinawa gov. leaves for U.S. to tell Trump gov't of antibase stance

NAHA, Japan, Jan. 31, Kyodo

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga left for Washington Tuesday morning, hoping to convey to President Donald Trump's administration local opposition to a plan to relocate a U.S. air base within the southern island prefecture.

It is the third visit by Onaga to the U.S. capital since he was elected governor in 2014 pledging to oppose the long-stalled plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

Many people in Okinawa want the Futenma base to be relocated outside the prefecture amid frustration and concerns about noise, crime and accidents linked to U.S. bases.

