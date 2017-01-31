Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017 12:07

11:40 31 January 2017

Baseball: Otani recovers from fever, restarts training

PEORIA, Arizona, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Nippon Ham Fighters two-way player Shohei Otani took part in a voluntary training session Monday after resting the previous day due to fever.

Otani, who has been named to Japan's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, kept his workout to a minimum, jogging lightly for 15 minutes and playing catch for 10 minutes rather than doing drills with his teammates.

"My temperature went back to normal," Otani said. "I feel better than I thought I would."

