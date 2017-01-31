Soccer: Shibasaki's potential deal with Spain club falls through

Kashima Antlers midfielder Gaku Shibasaki's proposed transfer to Spanish la Liga side Las Palmas has fallen through, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Shibasaki was expected to join Las Palmas deal by the winter transfer deadline at the end of this month and had flown to Spain for final negotiations. But the club had apparently been juggling multiple potential signings and opted against signing Shibasaki.

Local media reported that Las Palmas chairman Miguel Angel Ramirez said through the club's official radio station that manager Quique Setien was not eager to expand the team despite the availability of that option.

According to the sources, Shibasaki, who has openly expressed his desire to play abroad, is hoping to sign with another club in Spain.

Shibasaki helped Kashima to a Japanese double last season, with the Ibaraki club capturing a record eighth J-League championship title and the Emperor's Cup.

He drew international attention in December when he scored a brace against European champions Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final.

Shibasaki has 13 caps and three goals for Japan. With 14 goals in 141 league appearances for Antlers, he made his national team debut in August 2014, but did not play for Vahid Halilhodzic at all last year.

==Kyodo