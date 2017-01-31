SNAPSHOT: Exhibit shows richness of Japanese food culture

An exhibition is underway in Tokyo to show visitors the richness of Japanese food culture.

Visitors can see how ingredients are cultivated and cooked through digital presentations -- for instance a screen shows how kelp is used to make soup stock and how fermented ingredients have contributed to Japan's cuisine.

They can also taste fried tofu stuffed with boiled rice, or "inari-zushi," which is described as "a dish fit for the gods."

The event runs through May 21 in Tokyo's Kayabacho area.

