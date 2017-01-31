Video Advisory (Jan. 31) Toy poodle as police dog

The following is the latest available news video.

Toy poodle as police dog

-- A toy poodle has been performing well as a police dog in Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo. After nearly being euthanized in 2013 following possible mistreatment, the 4-year-old female "Anzu" was employed by the prefectural police in January 2016 and has been involved in searches for missing persons and evidence left at crime scenes. A senior police officer said, "Her abilities have improved immeasurably."

