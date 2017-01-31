Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017 15:09

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:28 31 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 31) Toy poodle as police dog

TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Toy poodle as police dog

-- A toy poodle has been performing well as a police dog in Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo. After nearly being euthanized in 2013 following possible mistreatment, the 4-year-old female "Anzu" was employed by the prefectural police in January 2016 and has been involved in searches for missing persons and evidence left at crime scenes. A senior police officer said, "Her abilities have improved immeasurably."

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15796/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Jan 2017India to check whether Mt. Everest shrank in Nepal quake
  2. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  3. 26 Jan 2017S. Korean prosecutors appeal "comfort women" defamation case acquittal
  4. 25 Jan 2017S. Korean sports body urges Japan to take action on Nanjing book
  5. 25 Jan 2017Nanjing book to be withdrawn from Asian Games hotel: S. Korea body

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete