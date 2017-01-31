Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017 15:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:55 31 January 2017

U.S. court sets March 7 for Singapore teen's asylum hearing

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, Kyodo

A teenage Singaporean blogger, who is seeking political asylum in the United States after being jailed twice in Singapore, will be given a full hearing on his application in March, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The U.S. Immigration Court in Chicago received Amos Yee's asylum application from his U.S. lawyer Sandra Grossman on Monday during a short hearing.

The 18-year-old appeared at the hearing by video from the McHenry County detention center in Illinois where he has been held since his arrival in the United States.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Jan 2017India to check whether Mt. Everest shrank in Nepal quake
  2. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  3. 26 Jan 2017S. Korean prosecutors appeal "comfort women" defamation case acquittal
  4. 25 Jan 2017S. Korean sports body urges Japan to take action on Nanjing book
  5. 25 Jan 2017Nanjing book to be withdrawn from Asian Games hotel: S. Korea body

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete