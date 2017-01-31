U.S. court sets March 7 for Singapore teen's asylum hearing

A teenage Singaporean blogger, who is seeking political asylum in the United States after being jailed twice in Singapore, will be given a full hearing on his application in March, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The U.S. Immigration Court in Chicago received Amos Yee's asylum application from his U.S. lawyer Sandra Grossman on Monday during a short hearing.

The 18-year-old appeared at the hearing by video from the McHenry County detention center in Illinois where he has been held since his arrival in the United States.