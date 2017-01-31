Close

January 31, 2017 16:40

15:57 31 January 2017

Tokyo stocks tumble on concern over Trump entry ban

By Su Xincheng
TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

Tokyo stocks tumbled Tuesday, with the Nikkei index dropping over 300 points, dragged down by concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's entry ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 327.51 points, or 1.69 percent, from Monday at 19,041.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.10 points, or 1.43 percent, lower at 1,521.67.

Decliners were led by iron and steel, marine transportation and bank issues.

